"A huge focus and opportunity" - Stack Overflow CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar on DEI

But “there’s a lot of work to do”

Tom Allen
clock • 3 min read
The developer industry
Image:

The developer industry

The IT sector in general skews towards the white male demographic, but the most technical part – development – is even more heavily weighted. To keep growing, the industry has got to change.

Female representation in IT hovers between 25% and 30% of the total workforce, depending on the source you read. But in development - a heavily technical and, it has to be said, occasionally insula...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

"IT is not an island": IT leaders' most important lessons

'Old tech and damaged database' to blame for FAA outage

More on Careers and Skills

On average, Senior Software Engineers can expect to earn around £63,000 a year
Careers and Skills

These are the highest-paid UK tech roles - allegedly

For years tech professionals have enjoyed their pick of roles, as demand for cloud, security and DevOps experts grows.

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 12 January 2023 • 3 min read
From selling saucepans to stacking shelves: IT leaders reveal their first jobs
Careers and Skills

From selling saucepans to stacking shelves: IT leaders reveal their first jobs

But programming roles were rare

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 28 December 2022 • 6 min read
With children off to school, all parents - but mostly women - are free to take the reins of their own careers again in September
Careers and Skills

Why women's tech careers bloom in autumn

And now you know, you can prepare

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 15 December 2022 • 4 min read