UK's GDPR replacement is an "unworkable headline-grabber"

Data Reform Bill only “tweaks edges” of the GDPR and will increase costs for any firm dealing with Europe

Tom Allen
clock • 4 min read
IT leaders feel the Data Reform Bill will add cost and complexity for only minimal benefit
Image:

IT leaders feel the Data Reform Bill will add cost and complexity for only minimal benefit

The UK’s proposed domestic answer to the EU’s GDPR, the Data Reform Bill, is an expensive, cumbersome red herring in its current form, and unlikely to differ from the EU regulation in any significant way.

"Whoever's come up with the idea of doing this, they probably haven't thought about the overhead associated with the management of two regulations," said Michelle Moody, MD of Technical Consulting ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Digital transformation falls apart without access management

Christmas gift guide: What to buy the gadget-lover in your life this festive season

More on Legislation and Regulation

Data law discussion panel at Cybersecurity Festival
Legislation and Regulation

How can business prepare for changes in data legislation?

Expert panel at last week's Cybersecurity Festival discusses the data legislation landscape and consider how business can prepare for change.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 24 November 2022 • 5 min read
Online Safety Bill delayed yet again
Legislation and Regulation

Online Safety Bill delayed yet again

Controversial bill was due a third reading in Commons next week but timeline is now unclear

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 28 October 2022 • 2 min read
Age verification is coming
Legislation and Regulation

Age verification is coming

'If you are online you are going to need to demonstrate your age'

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 07 October 2022 • 6 min read