Interview: Content Guru, UK IT Industry Awards Winner

clock • 4 min read
Martin Taylor, Deputy CEO, Content Guru
Image:

Martin Taylor, Deputy CEO, Content Guru

"We want to help organisations utilise the power of their data, by enabling them to 'mine' their information safely and securely and use it to improve business processes, employee engagement and customer experience."

The UK IT Industry Awards are for the truly outstanding individuals, companies and projects in the IT sector. This year's winners were announced at a live awards ceremony on Wednesday, 9th Novem...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Leadership

Lisa Riley, VitalHub
Leadership

From frontline nursing to heath tech: Interview with Lisa Riley at VitalHub UK

A nurse by profession, Lisa Riley is Vice President of Strategy & Sales (& Deputy CEO) VitalHub UK.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 28 November 2022 • 3 min read
Here are winners of the Tech Product Awards 2022
Leadership

Here are winners of the Tech Product Awards 2022

Companies that embraced change celebrated success

Computing Staff
clock 25 November 2022 • 3 min read
UK IT Industry Awards
Leadership

Interview: Kainos, UK IT Industry Awards winner

'Kainos' aim is simple: to have a lasting positive impact on every client, changing the way they work for the better'

Computing Staff
clock 23 November 2022 • 5 min read