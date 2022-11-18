Diverse workforces yield the best results: An interview with Aviva CISO Sarah Self

Penny Horwood
clock • 4 min read
Sarah Self, Aviva
Image:

Sarah Self, Aviva

Women in Tech Awards finalist Sarah Self explains why she thinks role models can drive a positive change in the tech status quo.

There is widespread acknowledgement that if the tech sector wants to improve the representation of women within its ranks, particularly in leadership, that role models are extremely important. Youn...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Inspiring the next generation of women in tech

The untapped potential of tech women in the energy sector

More on Leadership

Judy Pitrakou, GFT
Leadership

"More diverse teams drive innovation," says GFT Chief People Officer, Judy Pitrakou

GFT are proud to support Computing's Women in Tech Excellence Awards and are represented among the finalists in the Hero of the Year category.

Computing Staff
clock 18 November 2022 • 3 min read
Finding a balance is ongoing
Leadership

I'm every woman: Fulfilling careers without the personal sacrifice

Speaking on Day 2 of the Women in Technology Festival, Amy Taaffe Evans of the DVLA, shared her story of her learning that maintaining high standards at work shouldn't come at the expense of wellbeing, and of how she has used that learning to enhance...

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 18 November 2022 • 5 min read
Interview: One Beyond, UK IT Industry Awards finalist
Leadership

Interview: One Beyond, UK IT Industry Awards finalist

'By continuously developing a values-driven culture, our workforce stays loyal to the business and provides consistent and high quality software to our customers'

Computing Staff
clock 17 November 2022 • 5 min read