Interview: One Beyond, UK IT Industry Awards finalist

clock • 5 min read
Interview: One Beyond, UK IT Industry Awards finalist
Image:

Interview: One Beyond, UK IT Industry Awards finalist

'By continuously developing a values-driven culture, our workforce stays loyal to the business and provides consistent and high quality software to our customers'

Information technology is a vital part of modern businesses today, helping all corporate sectors to achieve goals, generate revenue, and reduce inefficiencies. The UK IT Industry Awards are the ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Big Data and Analytics

The UK currently holds a data adequacy agreement with the EU, enabling cross-border data flows. Any moves that threaten to disrupt that trade must be considered carefully and without ideology
Big Data and Analytics

Donelan hints at replacing GDPR with British alternative

But industry is confused by the scrapping of Data Reform Bill

Dev Kundaliya
clock 05 October 2022 • 3 min read
Decision Intelliegence is the next evolution of AI, claims machine learning pioneer
Big Data and Analytics

Decision Intelligence is the next evolution of AI, says machine learning pioneer

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 04 October 2022 • 6 min read
How quantum computing will revolutionise AI and machine learning
Big Data and Analytics

How quantum computing will revolutionise AI and machine learning

William Clements
clock 25 July 2022 • 4 min read