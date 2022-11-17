NatWest Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Wood explains why NatWest supports the Women in Tech Excellence Awards and reflects on her own tech career.
There is an increasing awareness in technology, and across industry more widely, that building more diverse workforces is not just a morally correct thing to do but a commercial necessity. Business...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders