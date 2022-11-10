Interview: John Lewis Partnership, UK IT Industry Awards finalist

clock • 3 min read
Rob Hornby, Platform Product Manager & Engineering Manager, John Lewis Partnership
Image:

Rob Hornby, Platform Product Manager & Engineering Manager, John Lewis Partnership

"Many businesses talk about Purpose but we walk with it."

Information technology keeps businesses going, whether you're referring about a small single proprietorship or a massive complicated multinational. In today's fiercely competitive global market, or...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Budgets and Investment

Quantum's not just about computing - a look at what else is going on
Hardware

Quantum's not just about computing - a look at what else is going on

While the world waits for the first commercial quantum computer, may applications are already here says EY's Piers Clinton-Tarestad

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 25 October 2022 • 7 min read
Partner content: Taking AI to ROI
Software

Partner content: Taking AI to ROI

AI continues to garner interest across industries, demonstrating clear benefits to cost savings, decision-making speed, and customer insights. However, fully realising benefits in a measurable way can prove difficult. Unsurprisingly, a return on investment...

Intel
clock 13 October 2022 • 3 min read
Partner content: The importance of hardware for building strong AI foundations
Software

Partner content: The importance of hardware for building strong AI foundations

A successful, cost-effective AI journey is built on high performance hardware. Analysing vast amounts of data quickly and accurately, a key mechanism in AI, relies on specialist technology with capable compute features. Including highly threaded workloads...

Intel
clock 12 October 2022 • 2 min read