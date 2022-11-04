Interview: Domino's, UK IT Industry Awards finalist

clock • 4 min read
Sody Kahlon, Chief Technology Officer, Domino's
Image:

Sody Kahlon, Chief Technology Officer, Domino's

"We're an ecommerce company that happens to deliver great pizza"

Every company strategy today involves IT as a critical and important aspect. IT is utilised not just by multinational organisations that run massive systems and databases, but also by small busines...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Mobile Phones

iphone 14 pro model. Image Credit: Apple.
Mobile Phones

Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus due to sluggish demand, report

The decision has reportedly affected Pegatron, Apple's iPhone assembly partner

Dev Kundaliya
clock 21 October 2022 • 2 min read
Partner content: Taking AI to ROI
Software

Partner content: Taking AI to ROI

AI continues to garner interest across industries, demonstrating clear benefits to cost savings, decision-making speed, and customer insights. However, fully realising benefits in a measurable way can prove difficult. Unsurprisingly, a return on investment...

Intel
clock 13 October 2022 • 3 min read
Partner content: The importance of hardware for building strong AI foundations
Software

Partner content: The importance of hardware for building strong AI foundations

A successful, cost-effective AI journey is built on high performance hardware. Analysing vast amounts of data quickly and accurately, a key mechanism in AI, relies on specialist technology with capable compute features. Including highly threaded workloads...

Intel
clock 12 October 2022 • 2 min read