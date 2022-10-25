Quantum: are we ready to make the leap?

John Leonard
clock • 7 min read
Quantum: are we ready to make the leap?

While the world waits for the first commercial quantum computer, may applications are already here says EY's Piers Clinton-Tarestad

To get the obligatory quip out of the way, quantum is seemingly everywhere and nowhere at the same time. It is now the daily fodder of mass circulation publications like Forbes, yet at the same tim...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Novel PURPLEURCHIN attack uses multiple clouds for cryptojacking

TikTok accused of tracking targeted individuals, ad disinformation failures

More on Business Software

Digital skills training can bridge digital divide
Careers and Skills

Lack of digital skills costing UK economy £12.8bn

Free digital skills training will be delivered by more than 2,000 Virgin Media O2 volunteers working with local authorities and the public sector across the UK as research finds 5.4 million British workers unable to carry out simple tasks online

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 21 October 2022 • 3 min read
Flavilla Fongang
Careers and Skills

Normalising black female excellence: An interview with Flavilla Fongang

Flavilla Fongang, brand strategist, speaker, author, podcaster and founder and MD of tech marketing agency 3 Colours Rule tells Computing why she set up GTA Black Women in Tech, and shares details of her mission to normalise Black female excellence.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 20 October 2022 • 6 min read
Partner content: Taking AI to ROI
Software

Partner content: Taking AI to ROI

AI continues to garner interest across industries, demonstrating clear benefits to cost savings, decision-making speed, and customer insights. However, fully realising benefits in a measurable way can prove difficult. Unsurprisingly, a return on investment...

Intel
clock 13 October 2022 • 3 min read