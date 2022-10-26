Interview: St. James's Place, UK IT Industry Awards finalist

clock • 4 min read
St. James's Place, UK IT Industry Awards finalist
Image:

St. James's Place, UK IT Industry Awards finalist

"At SJP our values drive our behaviours and how we work with Partners, clients, suppliers, our local communities and colleagues."

Information technology has become a vital part of businesses today. It aids all corporate sectors in automating their systems and processes to achieve goals, generate revenue, and lessen the ineffi...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Corporate

UKCloud goes into liquidation
Corporate

UKCloud goes into liquidation

Troubled provider to the UK public sector is wound down

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 26 October 2022 • 1 min read
Cyber security firm Snyk lays off 198 staff
Corporate

Cyber security firm Snyk lays off 198 staff

Snyk is the latest in a string of security vendors to shed employees

Joseph F Kovar
clock 26 October 2022 • 3 min read
Amazon Labor Union defeated in election at ALB1 warehouse in Schodack
Corporate

Amazon Labor Union defeated in New York election

News comes as document reveals the tech giant's staggering worker attrition rate

Dev Kundaliya
clock 19 October 2022 • 3 min read