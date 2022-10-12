Interview: Creative ITC, UK IT Industry Awards finalist

clock • 5 min read
Keith Ali, Group MD at Creative ITC
Image:

Keith Ali, Group MD at Creative ITC

"Success is built on delivering outstanding customer experience – and we never forget that."

As society emerges from years of pandemic, IT finds itself ever more central to our personal and working lives, and IT professionals have never been more crucial to the functioning of businesses an...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Threats and Risks

Sir Jeremy Fleming
Threats and Risks

GCHQ chief Sir Jeremy Fleming warns of threats posed by Chinese technology

The prospect of China monitoring and tracking people using its own version of GPS technology was one of several concerns raised about the increasingly widespread global adoption of Chinese technologies.

Dev Kundaliya
clock 12 October 2022 • 3 min read
Microsoft has released October 2022 Patch Tuesday security update
Threats and Risks

Microsoft's October 2022 Patch Tuesday fixes two zero-days

Of the 84 vulnerabilities fixed, 13 are Critical, 71 Important and one of the two zero-days is being actively exploited

Dev Kundaliya
clock 12 October 2022 • 3 min read
Intel says leaked Alder Lake BIOS source code is authentic
Threats and Risks

Intel says leaked Alder Lake BIOS source code is authentic

The leaked file reportedly includes source code, private keys, change logs, and multiple compilation tools

Dev Kundaliya
clock 11 October 2022 • 3 min read