Interview: Creative ITC, Cloud Excellence Awards finalist

clock • 6 min read
Keith Ali, Group MD at Creative ITC
Image:

Keith Ali, Group MD at Creative ITC

"We help our customers achieve the full power of their IT investments and achieve business objectives sooner."

One of the biggest technological developments in the last two years has been the dramatic acceleration of cloud computing initiatives. The pandemic has conclusively shown that cloud computing does,...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Communications

Fifty years of telecommuting: An interview with Jack Nilles
Communications

Fifty years of telecommuting: An interview with Jack Nilles

Even in the pre-internet days it wasn't technology that stood in the way of telecommuting, but office politics.

Tom Abram
clock 16 August 2022 • 4 min read
Getting ahead of potential complaints will endear you to your customers
Communications

Customers are "signals" - charting a new course to customer satisfaction

High expectations and low patience - satisfying customers has never been more difficult, but the key to satisfaction and retention is a seamless experience using collaborative technology.

PagerDuty
clock 09 August 2022 • 4 min read
Technology: threat or promise?
Software

Peter Cochrane: Technology - threat or promise?

Dispelling fear of new technology is challenging, particularly in today's intellectual landscape

Professor Peter Cochrane
clock 04 August 2022 • 3 min read