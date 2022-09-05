Interview: Creative ITC, Cloud Excellence Awards finalist

"We help our customers achieve the full power of their IT investments and achieve business objectives sooner."
One of the biggest technological developments in the last two years has been the dramatic acceleration of cloud computing initiatives. The pandemic has conclusively shown that cloud computing does,...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders