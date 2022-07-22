Good intentions are not enough to bridge the tech skills gap

Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates tells Computing why he's spent the last decade advocating for UK tech to realise its potential, and why it's time to walk the talk on diversity, equity and inclusion.
Russ Shaw set up Tech London Advocates, now a network of more than 14,000 tech leaders, entrepreneurs in London, across the UK and in over 70 countries worldwide, back in 2013. Shaw was prompted to...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders