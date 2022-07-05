Interview: dxw, Digital Technology Leaders Awards finalist

clock • 4 min read
David Mann, Managing Director, dxw
Image:

David Mann, Managing Director, dxw

"dxw is an employee-owned digital agency which creates public services that improve peoples' lives."

Computing's Digital Technology Leaders Awards exist to celebrate the technical professionals at the heart of IT. One of the finalists this year - hoping for a win at the live ceremony in London ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Ecommerce

Uber becomes latest tech company to announce hiring squeeze
Finance and Reporting

Uber becomes latest tech company to announce hiring squeeze

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 09 May 2022 • 2 min read
Meta puts freeze on new hires
Finance and Reporting

Meta puts freeze on new hires

Facebook-owner has instigated an unprecedented freeze on new hires in response to slowing growth and difficult market conditions.

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 05 May 2022 • 2 min read
Ryzen chips enjoyed high sales of premium products
Finance and Reporting

AMD celebrates record quarter on strong data centre results 

AMD’s acquisition of Xilinx earlier this year has turned the company into a “data centre powerhouse,” say analysts, and pushed the company to its first $5 billion+ quarter. 

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 05 May 2022 • 1 min read