Partner Insight: Exclusive interview: Proofpoint's Michael McGrath on compliance in the age of modern digital communication

clock • 5 min read
Partner Insight: Exclusive interview: Proofpoint's Michael McGrath on compliance in the age of modern digital communication

With the rise of remote working and the influx of new digital channels, employees now have many ways to collaborate with colleagues and interact with customers. As of October 2020, the number of daily...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Communications

Zoom versus Google versus Slack: Who has the edge in UCC?
Communications

Zoom versus Google versus Slack: Who has the edge in UCC?

Computing Delta surveyed more than 180 end users of different UCC tools. In this article we compare answers to find the winner from some of the major players: Zoom vs Google vs Slack

Penny French
clock 28 September 2021 • 13 min read
Cloud Awards finalist Precisely is bringing data and comms together
Communications

Cloud Awards finalist Precisely is bringing data and comms together

"Data underpins every operation in an organisation”

Computing Staff
clock 08 September 2021 • 3 min read
Microsoft versus Zoom versus Cisco - Should you opt for traditional UCC vendor or upstart?
Communications

Microsoft versus Zoom versus Cisco - Should you opt for traditional UCC vendor or upstart?

Computing Delta surveyed more than 180 end users of different unified communication and collaboration (UCC) solutions. In this article we compare answers to find the winner from market leaders: Microsoft vs Zoom vs Cisco.

Penny French
clock 12 August 2021 • 9 min read