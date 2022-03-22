Interview: Amrita Kooner, DevOps Leader of the Year finalist, IBM UK

"Among the most pressing challenges facing our society today is closing the STEM skills gap, which holds back both technological and socioeconomic progress"
The DevOps Excellence Awards recognise and celebrate the best of every organisation, teams, individuals, products and tools. IBM is a finalist in six categories this year: Best Implementation of DevSecOps;...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders