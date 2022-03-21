Interview: News UK, DevOps Excellence Awards finalist

The road to DevOps can be a rough one, as with any cultural change, but while some companies fail and sink at this stage, others embrace the change and succeed.
News UK is a finalist at the DevOps Excellence Awards, in the running for Best DevOps Team, and sits firmly among the latter firms. We talked to Atanas Dichev, principal engineer in News UK's Engineering...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders