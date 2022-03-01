Interview: Copado, DevOps Excellence Awards finalist

clock • 3 min read
Andrew Davis, Senior Director, Research & Innovation, Copado
Image:

Andrew Davis, Senior Director, Research & Innovation, Copado

'We continue to focus on solving the biggest challenges our customers face as they accelerate their digital transformation projects'

Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards showcase outstanding achievements from organisations, personalities and solutions that have successfully applied DevOps methodologies. One of those organisations,...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Threats and Risks

A proposed amendment to eIDAS would force browsers like Google Chrome to trust government-designated third parties - without the requisite security guarantees
Threats and Risks

Cyber experts urge EU to reject web proposal that could impact security

A proposed amendment to Article 45 in eIDAS would have a significant, negative impact on web users' security

Dev Kundaliya
clock 03 March 2022 • 2 min read
Researchers believe the goal is to disrupt the logistics involved in refugee movements
Threats and Risks

Belarus-linked cyber attacks aim to disrupt Ukraine refugee operations

Hackers are attempting to deploy SunSeed malware to obtain intelligence on refugee movement in the region

Dev Kundaliya
clock 02 March 2022 • 3 min read
Join us for this year’s CyberSecurity Festival this June
Security

It's back! Join us for the CyberSecurity Festival in June

This year’s festival will bring together IT professionals to learn, collaborate and tackle their biggest technology security challenges

Computing Editor
clock 24 February 2022 • 1 min read