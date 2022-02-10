"We decided not to invest in physical assets" - Deliveroo's Danielle Sudai on the future of cloud

Tom Allen
clock • 3 min read
"We decided not to invest in physical assets" - Deliveroo's Danielle Sudai on the future of cloud
Image:

"We decided not to invest in physical assets" - Deliveroo's Danielle Sudai on the future of cloud

Sudai will talk about visibility in cloud security and take part in a panel discussion on governance within a multi & hybrid cloud system at the upcoming Deskflix: The Future of Hybrid & Multi Cloud event this month

Cloud use has exploded in the last two years, forcing even the most legacy businesses towards adoption. But some companies were born in the cloud, and have a great view of the direction the market is heading....

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

"Performant but brittle": Beware when handing responsibility to AI

EU plans €43 billion chip supply investment

More on Open Source

AI can dramatically improve operational efficiencies, but don't forget that it has costs as well - even if you can't see them immediately
Software

"Performant but brittle": Beware when handing responsibility to AI

Artificial intelligence can do amazing things, but it isn’t a silver bullet for every application, explains Harvey Lewis of EY

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 10 February 2022 • 4 min read
Independent, autonomous systems will revolutionise manual labour in the near future
Software

The opportunities and challenges for AI in 2022

Ian Hall, head of AI & analytics at Capgemini UK, gives his top AI predictions for 2022 and the challenges that need to be overcome

Ian Hall
clock 07 February 2022 • 5 min read
Local councils are failing to adopt open standards, report
Public Sector

Local councils are failing to adopt open standards, report

Local authorities still don't use common components or open source despite - or perhaps because of - increased strictures

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 02 February 2022 • 2 min read