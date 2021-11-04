Protecting the UK's critical infrastructure: An interview with Nominet Cyber MD David Carroll

Nominet worked with NCSC to protect the health services during the pandemic
For more than 25 years, Nominet has run one of the largest internet registries in the world. Utilising its heritage in the Domain Name System (DNS) it developed the cyber division and Nominet Protective...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders