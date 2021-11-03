'Technology can drive a positive environmental and social impact' - Sustainability solutions at Capgemini Invent UK

clock • 6 min read
Sustainability is becoming more important than ever to organisations across the globe
Image:

Sustainability is becoming more important than ever to organisations across the globe

Computing speaks to Courtney Holm, Vice-President Sustainability Solutions at Capgemini Invent UK, to examine how Capgemini are helping their customers to embed sustainability into their own organisations

Recently, Computing spoke with James Robey, Head of Sustainability at Capgemini discuss how Capgemini is quantifying and reducing its own environmental impact. We now turn to Courtney Holm, Vice-President...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Management

Dai David, Group CTO, Arup
Management

Tech leader interview: Dai David, Group CTO, Arup

With the UK IT Industry Awards fast approaching, Computing catches up with Dai David, Group CTO at Arup

Stuart Sumner
Stuart Sumner
clock 02 November 2021 • 3 min read
Samsung, AMD report strong quarterly growth driven by chip business
Finance and Reporting

Samsung, AMD report strong quarterly growth driven by chip business

Sustained high chip demand pushed record profit levels

Dev Kundaliya
clock 28 October 2021 • 2 min read
IBM posts weaker-than-expected results as SAP raises full year outlook
Finance and Reporting

IBM posts weaker-than-expected results as SAP raises full year outlook

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna says it will focus on hybrid cloud and AI in the near future

Dev Kundaliya
clock 21 October 2021 • 2 min read