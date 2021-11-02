Tech leader interview: Dai David, Group CTO, Arup

With the UK IT Industry Awards fast approaching, Computing catches up with Dai David, Group CTO at Arup
With the UK IT Industry Awards fast approaching, Computing caught up with Dai David, Group CTO, Arup, whose organisation is shortlisted in no fewer than three categories: CIO of the Year, Inspirational...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders