Saunderson House Head of IT Nick Rosser: 'It's about making sure we have a voice across all areas'
The IT leader's remit has evolved beyond the traditional estate. Those who weren't already working across the business before the pandemic, with a hand in all digital initiatives, almost certainly do now....
More on Leadership
Computing's publisher embarks on unique charity royal tour
Tim Weller embarks on a 400km cycling tour of the UK's royal palaces to raise money for the British Asian Trust
It's time - here are the winners of the AI & Machine Learning Awards 2021
Drumroll, please...
Cloud Excellence Awards: Entries close this week
There are five new categories at the Cloud Excellence Awards 2021, reflecting how cloud use has evolved in the last year
Thank Zuck it's Friday #16 - WhatsApp and scams
This week, we look at Facebook's backing away from its WhatsApp policy and the rise of the 'free trial ending' scam
Just weeks left to enter the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2021
There are just a few weeks left to get your entry in and show your leadership to the world
Back to Top