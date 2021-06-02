What is the future of cloud migration? In conversation with Simon Ratcliffe
Turning migration into modernisation
Shifting applications or entire networks to the cloud is more common than ever now - but it's not simple. Computing talked to Ensono Principal Consultant Simon Ratcliffe about the challenges, opportunities...
