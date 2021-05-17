Working apart has taught the value of working together, says BAM's Ian Hill
For the last 14 months, most of us have been apart from our workmates. There's been no chatting about the weekend with colleagues, no shared tea breaks in the kitchen, no ‘Just popping to the shop, want...
More on Strategy
The Big Picture: What were tech's important stories in April?
World-spanning tension, upcoming legislation and Facebook in trouble - all this and more
Digitalising paper: how a people-focused approach drives innovation
Guy Lacey, Next Generation Technology Director at DS Smith, explains how digitisation plays a role in every aspect of his business, and how they're modernising whilst keeping people at the forefront
Google touts hybrid working model, with 20 per cent of staff permanently home-based
Staff working permanently of partially at home can expect salary adjustments
Deskflix: Digital Workplace - supporting the new way of working
Tackling the cultural and technical challenges of WFH
Back to Top