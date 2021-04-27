We're entering 'a very dark and dangerous era' of offensive cyber, says BAM's Ian Hill
Will the next war start with a bang – or are we already living with it?
The Cold War was a time of international tension, when superpowers tried to increase their geopolitical influence without ever coming into direct contact. Now, the world faces a similar situation: this...
More on Threats and Risks
Cyber security and the power of analogy at Westminster and Kensington & Chelsea
Storytelling is the key to effective cyber security says interim head of cyber Zakki Guari
Six tips for better data risk negotiations from Chief Risk Officer Michelle Griffey
Choosing a collaborative approach rather than box-ticking and backside covering will be a win-win, says Communisis CRO
New Facebook vulnerability could tie millions of accounts and email addresses together
The company allegedly initially said that the flaw was not important enough to be addressed
MI5: Spies are using LinkedIn to steal secrets from UK nationals
As many as 10,000 Brits have been targeted, including security and military officials, civil servants, defence contractors and pharmaceutical industry experts
Rising ransom-related DDoS threats: how to best prepare
RDDoS attacks often come out of the blue, but there are a few key ways you can best prepare for them