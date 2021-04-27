'My questionable morality in that moment paid off' - 15 Questions with Slack Head of UK Stuart Templeton

Templeton takes on Computing's 15 Questions to share his enthusiasm for the outdoors, his hopes for the future and his concern for the planet

"My questionable morality in that moment paid off" - 15 Questions with Slack Head of UK Stuart Templeton
"My questionable morality in that moment paid off" - 15 Questions with Slack Head of UK Stuart Templeton
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

What job did you want to do as a child? You'll laugh, but a Wimbledon ball boy. However it soon became clear after practicing tennis in the hallway with my dad that I wasn't quite good enough. After...

To continue reading...

More on Leadership