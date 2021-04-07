Women in Technology Excellence Awards - meet the judges
With nominations currently open for the Women in Technology Excellence Awards, meet some of our judges - including Sarah Lucas, Head of Platforms and Infrastructure at William Hill and Kate Beverley, VP of Business and Portfolio Management at Pearson - drawn from previous winners and other technology luminaries
The Women in Technology Excellence Awards are open for nominations of outstanding women working in technology from around the world. The nominations process offers a confidence boosting opportunity for...
More on Leadership
'The tech can be taught' - why Lianne Potter studied anthropology to prepare for a career in cyber security
Understanding peoples’ motivations and exhibiting trust are two approaches that the security industry dramatically under-utilises
Why the best clubs are code clubs
Michelle Slee, Agile delivery manager at DVLA and Alice Genevois, senior data science manager at Lloyds Banking Group, two winners from last year's Women in Technology Excellence Awards, discuss the importance of coding clubs to bring people together...
Nominet glosses over call for management change
Despite losing half of the board in membership vote a week ago
BHF CTO Ursula Dolton - my not entirely straightforward journey
Ursula Dolton, CTO of the British Heart Foundation, winner of Transformation Leader SME in the Women in Technology Excellence Awards 2020 and a member of the judging panel for this years’ awards, shares the story of her 'not entirely straightforward'...
Do women still need their own awards?
With the Women in Technology Awards now in their fifth year, Computing examines the rationale behind recognising women in this way, and speaks to Jane Deal, IT director at the Law Society and a judge at this year's awards