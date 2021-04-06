Why the best clubs are code clubs

Michelle Slee, Agile delivery manager at DVLA and Alice Genevois, senior data science manager at Lloyds Banking Group, two winners from last year's Women in Technology Excellence Awards, discuss the importance of coding clubs to bring people together and grow skill sets

Even before Covid-19 reduced our worlds to the size of a laptop or phone screen for months on end, one of the factors holding back digital transformation in the UK was a shortage of the relevant skills...

