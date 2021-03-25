In praise of change: an interview with Slack Head of UK Stuart Templeton
Organisations cannot afford to return to normal - they must learn from the last 12 months if they hope to compete
"Change is hard, but change is good," Henry Rollins famously said. The last year has certainly been tough, but for business communication and collaboration platform Slack, it's also been very good...
More on Management
Adam Selipsky named as new AWS CEO
Selipsky previously worked for AWS between 2005 and 2016, so can be considered a safe pair of hands
Nominet chairman conjures spectre of government intervention to avoid removal
The Public Benefit campaign group dismissed the claims as scare tactics
Biden backs workers' right to collective action as Amazon employees vote on union
No supervisor should confront workers about their union preferences, he suggests
Thank Zuck it's Friday #4 - Facebook in Australia, Python's birthday and Amazon's workers
Join the Computing editorial team as they take a look at the week's top tech news, and somewhat oddly, discuss what happens when you walk into a brick wall...
Home working in a pandemic: The hidden challenges
The management burden of remote working is heavier than it seems, reports Chris Middleton, and mental health may be the biggest weight to carry.