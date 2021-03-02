Beating the pandemic through collaboration: An interview with Sudip Trivedi, head of data and analytics at the London Borough of Camden

Trivedi discusses partnering with external organisations to develop speedy front-line solutions to serve Camden Council's citizens, and talks about the importance of data behind every initiative

Camden Council
Camden Council
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Local councils have had a tough pandemic. With some funding sources reduced, and with increased strain on their essential services, some have felt the squeeze. But collaboration and data-driven insights...

To continue reading...

More on Leadership