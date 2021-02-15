'We risk creating a society that only connects on-screen' - CITL CEO Tree Hall on life post-pandemic
We must keep the benefits of remote working - and remember that humans are social creatures, says CITL CEO Tree Hall
2020 was a hectic year for many, and charities especially so. Donations plummeted even as the need for their services rose, putting hundreds of organisations at risk at a time when they were needed most....
More on Leadership
'My first job? Sausage making - perhaps that's why I'm a vegetarian' - 15 Questions with Asda CIO Anna Barsby
Anna Barsby on what makes her laugh, her favourite place in the world, and the best business advice she ever received ...
"My preferred scenario? I never have to go back to work" - LSE CIO Laura Dawson on tech-driven futures
Laura Dawson of the LSE talks to Noel Anderson about the future of technology in education; data platforms (and why we won’t get a global, unified one any time soon); and AI
Computing Podcast Episode 1 - Ransomware, Bezos and huge fines for cloud providers
Check out episode one of Computing's brand new podcast, where the team dissect the week's most important news, with a mixture of insightful comment and light-hearted banter
Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO this year
AWS Chief Andy Jassy will succeed Bezos in top role
Computing launches Cyber Security Festival
Computing is proud to present the first Cyber Security Festival, taking place this summer over three days: Wednesday 16th, 23rd, and 30th of June