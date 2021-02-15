'We risk creating a society that only connects on-screen' - CITL CEO Tree Hall on life post-pandemic

We must keep the benefits of remote working - and remember that humans are social creatures, says CITL CEO Tree Hall

"We risk creating a society that only connects on-screen" - CITL CEO Tree Hall on life post-pandemic
"We risk creating a society that only connects on-screen" - CITL CEO Tree Hall on life post-pandemic
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

2020 was a hectic year for many, and charities especially so. Donations plummeted even as the need for their services rose, putting hundreds of organisations at risk at a time when they were needed most....

To continue reading...

More on Leadership