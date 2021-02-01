Staffordshire University: Automation should be a human-first technology

The University is preparing students for an automated future, and it’s not limiting teaching to technical courses

Staffordshire University: Automation can be a human-first technology
Staffordshire University: Automation can be a human-first technology
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

2020 dealt the education sector a massive blow. Not in the same way as retail or hospitality - schools and universities have continued teaching remotely, for the most part - but in operational complexity....

To continue reading...

More on Strategy

How will the tech world evolve in 2021?
Top four technology trends for 2021

Computing gazes into its crystal ball and outlines what it expects to be the big ticket items on IT leaders' agendas in 2021, including remote working, cyber security challenges, enterprise open source and automation