Case study: Allica Bank is using APIs to transform finance
How tech is making finance more accessible than ever
Finance. To many, it's an opaque world that you need to be a mathemagician to understand. If you happen to be an accountant, that's great news. If you're a small business owner, not so much. Before...
EKS-Distro moves AWS into hybrid cloud. What will that mean for the market?
ISVs and service providers welcome the release of Amazon's open source Kubernetes distro, although some foresee more lock-in
Why event streaming is key to your hybrid cloud strategy
Event streaming is the modern way to facilitate data exchange between on-premises infrastructure and the cloud
Should you outsource your data centre?
Kathie Lyons EVP & GM of ParkView and Entuity, Park Place Technologies, discusses how organisations should decide whether or not to outsource their data centres, and when SD-WAN becomes a good option
'Cloud is at an inflection point': Kubernetes specialist Appvia on being selected by Bank of England to lead its cloud transformation
Appvia was selected to lead the transformation project from a long list of 46 suppliers
Quantum computing: What is it, and why should you care?
Computing takes a look at quantum computing as the concept continues to attract billions of dollars of investment across the globe, with some major breakthroughs being announced recently. Are we on the cusp of the technology becoming commercially viable?...