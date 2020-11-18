The effect of Covid-19 on digital transformation at Trafford Council
In an emergency, is it better to stick with what you know or take a risk?
Many organisations have seen their transformation plans upended by Covid-19 - but others stepped up to the challenge and have accelerated their designs, driven by the necessity of having a modern IT estate...
More on Strategy
The risks and rewards of evergreen IT
Evergreen IT will become the default model for new technologies, predicts RSA CIO David Germain, but securing evergreen systems requires an holistic approach
Solving sprawl: how to deal with the technology boom
Rising technology adoption also increases complexity and lowers estate visibility. This webinar will discuss how organisations can handle their inceasingly disparate IT estates
How to create a culture of ownership for IT issues
Overworked service desks are no substitute for skilled IT professionals optimising the solutions they helped to build
What's in store on Day 3 of the IT Leaders Festival?
AI in defence, Robots in government, AI/ML: the RoI question, the coming role of the Dark Net in everyday life, ask a CIO ... and more