Making the UK Ship Registry watertight for the digital era

Catapult CX built a digital vessel registration and management solution to ensure the UK Ship Registry was shipshape and ready for the future

Shipping is worth about £14 billion to the UK economy
Shipping is worth about £14 billion to the UK economy
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The UK Ship Registry (UKSR) enables the free-flow of goods by sea, which is critical to the nation and to citizens around the world - particularly in times of crisis. Although known for being customer-centric, the...

To continue reading...

More on Public Sector

Often the true cost of an IT solution is hidden. says Okta
Okta: Beware of hidden costs

Remember the IT iceberg, says cloud identity and access management vendor, with 15 per cent of many products being the purchase cost and 85 per cent of cost being hidden, below the water line