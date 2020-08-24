How the British Council began to re-assess 85 years of data

The British Council, a cultural relations organisation reaching across borders, had decades of information, but struggled to access and use it

The British Council operates around the world
The British Council operates around the world
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The British Council is the UK's foremost cultural relations organisation: a charity that specialises in building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and other countries through...

To continue reading...

More on Big Data and Analytics