Worcester source: How a rural council keeps things connected in a crisis
Chris Middleton hears how Worcestershire County Council’s Geoff Hedges isn’t hedging his IT bets during lockdown in rural England
Every IT professional knows that the gaps between theory, specification and practice can be significant. What systems are designed to do, and what they are actually capable of delivering, can be very different...
More on Cloud Computing
Case study: overhauling IT with cloud migration
Aggreko dropped SLAs to gauge satisfaction in favour of an app-based approach
Back to Top