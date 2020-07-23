Harrow in the furnace: How one London IT leader delivered change in lockdown
Chris Middleton speaks to Ben Goward, ICT Director of Harrow Council, about the challenges of supporting a big organisation in lockdown – from a standing start
IT leaders have had a tough lockdown, with teams having to enable, support, manage, secure, and troubleshoot remote working at an unprecedented scale. The buck has stopped with them. The challenge has...
