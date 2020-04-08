Covid-19: How G4S has coped with the lockdown
Nick Folkes, Group CIO of G4S, explains that his organisation has benefited from its long-term digital transformation programme, with most services already in the cloud. But there were significant challenges early on in the lockdown period, especially around some legacy applications
With the Covid-19 lockdown continuing indefinitely, organisations of all types are reconfiguring to enable long-term remote working. Some are faring better than others. Broadly, organisations can be...
More on Cloud and Infrastructure
Covid-19 response at Worcestershire County Council: Not just keeping the lights on
Geoff Hedges, digital transformation manager at Worcestershire County Council explains how his organisation is keeping processes running smoothly whilst adding additional services to help both internal and external customers - all whilst ensuring morale...
The UK IT Industry Awards are back for 2020!
Entries are open for the industry's most prestigious awards.
AMD's 2nd Gen EPYC processors now available on IBM Cloud bare metal servers
The new processors will provide twice the number of available cores per server compared to previous versions
Peter Cochrane: Coronavirus as a change agent
Could the coronavirus outbreak instigate a broader change for the better in society? Professor Peter Cochrane believes it could
The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part six: testing
Testers have to be destroyers, argues Mark Wilson. But too often testers aren't trying too hard to bust the software. Rather, they are trying to show it working