Interview: Nimisha Patel, CIO of the Year
“I always wanted to be a CIO, but there were times I thought I would never make it,” says CIO of the Year Nimisha Patel
The journey from permanent executive to interim or consultant is well-established in business, and especially popular amongst CIOs. The reverse, transitioning from consultancy to technical executive role,...
More on Leadership
The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part four: Methods
A method should lead a project to the desired result without significant variation, with much of the thinking already been done for you, writes Mark Wilson
Travelex owner Finablr 'on verge of collapse' two months after ransomware outage
Travelex systems went down for a month following a ransomware outage launched on New Year’s Eve
The Women in Tech Excellence Awards return in November
The Women in Tech Awards celebrate all steps on the career ladder: from rising stars to outstanding returners
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates quits the company's board of directors
It is the right time to take the step, he believes
Coronavirus: Google tells employees across the world to work from home
Google tells staff to work remotely for the next month and promises sick pay for temporary staff
Back to Top