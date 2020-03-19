Interview: Nimisha Patel, CIO of the Year

“I always wanted to be a CIO, but there were times I thought I would never make it,” says CIO of the Year Nimisha Patel

Nimisha Patel is CDIO at the Cabinet Office
Nimisha Patel is CDIO at the Cabinet Office
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The journey from permanent executive to interim or consultant is well-established in business, and especially popular amongst CIOs. The reverse, transitioning from consultancy to technical executive role,...

To continue reading...

More on Leadership