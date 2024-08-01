The EU AI Act: What are the gotchas?

The EU AI Act comes into force today. This doesn’t mean that providers and deployers of risky AI systems need to be compliant as of now, but the clock is ticking down.
AI systems judged to pose a clear threat to the fundamental rights of EU citizens (those in the "unacceptable risk" category) will be banned outright six months from today – 2nd February 2025 – wi...
