Case study: Digitising case law and opening up the justice system

'A vital step towards greater openness and transparency'

clock • 4 min read
Image: The National Archives
Image:

Image: The National Archives

The National Archives created a brand new digital service, as it worked to bring court document accessibility into the 21st century.

Court judgments and tribunal decisions are important public records. They provide a complete picture of what happened in individual cases with the decision the court made, and collectively show how...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Cloud Computing

Public cloud spend surpassed $500bn in 2022, IDC
Cloud Computing

Public cloud spend surpassed $500bn in 2022, IDC

Driven by AI

Andrea Giani
clock 07 July 2023 • 3 min read
Asian tech roundup: The great Alibaba split
Cloud Computing

Asian tech roundup: The great Alibaba split

Plus: Australia cracks down on Twitter

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 30 June 2023 • 4 min read
Google to FTC: Microsoft engages in anticompetitive practices in Azure cloud division
Cloud Computing

Google to FTC: Microsoft locks users into Azure

Microsoft is currently the second largest cloud provider in terms of market share, while Google trails behind as a distant third

Dev Kundaliya
clock 23 June 2023 • 3 min read