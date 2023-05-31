Using cloud for a more sustainable approach to construction

Construction accounts for 39% of global carbon emissions. Travis Perkins plc has deployed Google Cloud Platform to try and reduce emissions and better serve customers, enhancing the diversity of its data workforce on the way.
Travis Perkins plc has made a serious commitment to cutting its global emissions, and made tangible progress against the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) it announced in 2021. This progress ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders