The security threats facing businesses, judged by industry experts

The security threats facing businesses, judged by industry experts

clock • 6 min read

With technology ever more fundamental, and our collective reliance on it rising, the security of our tech is critical.

To establish the security issues technology business leaders and industry experts are most concerned about, Computing sent out a request for comment to senior personnel across these sectors. They were...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Hardware

Twitter challenges Indian government in court after complying with final notice on content removal
Government

Twitter challenges Indian government in court after complying with final notice on content removal

The firm alleges that New Delhi is misusing its authority by directing it to arbitrarily and disproportionately delete many posts from its platform

Dev Kundaliya
clock 06 July 2022 • 2 min read
Apple accused of harming browser engine diversity
Web

Apple accused of harming browser engine diversity

'Apple uses its power over browsers to strip-mine and sabotage the web,' browser veteran says

Dev Kundaliya
clock 28 June 2022 • 3 min read
Essential services include things like booking NHS appointments and paying for car parking: services that are increasingly being moved to online-only.
Internet

UK's essential services websites must prevent digital exclusion

The Digital Poverty Alliance estimates that 11 million UK adults lack digital life skills or equipment.

Dev Kundaliya
clock 27 June 2022 • 3 min read