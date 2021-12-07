Do we still need IT departments?

Stuart Sumner
clock • 7 min read
Is it the end of the road for the IT department?
Is it the end of the road for the IT department?

A recent article in the Wall Street Journal argued that the concept of centralised IT is from a bygone era, and are ill-suited to the demands of a digital-first world. Computing disagrees, and here’s why…

Do we still need IT departments? That question was raised in a recent article in the Wall Street Journal, and answered with a resounding no in the same piece. It argues that the concept of IT departments...

