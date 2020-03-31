Ten best PC games to while away the coronavirus lockdown
'Working' from home? Furloughed? Why not while away the hours with some of these great games
Plague Inc: Evolved (£11.99) No top-ten list of the best games to play while in lockdown could possibly exclude this little gem. Plague Inc is one of those games, like Kerbal Space Program, that...
More on Software
The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part five: design
Design is all about applying the fundamental principles of engineering, believes Mark Wilson, in the latest in his ten-part series
The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part four: Methods
A method should lead a project to the desired result without significant variation, with much of the thinking already been done for you, writes Mark Wilson
The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part three: the formal review
Formal reviews are often left by the wayside, but without them annoying defects can become crippling bugs, warns Mark Wilson
BMC buys Compuware from Thoma Bravo in mainframe software market consolidation deal
KKR-owned BMC Software to create mainframe giant with acquisition of Thoma Bravo-owned Compuware
Back to Top