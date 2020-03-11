The challenges and changes coming to DevOps: an interview with Devoteam's Graham Zabel
Computing talks to Graham Zabel, Head of DevOps at Devoteam about the big changes coming to software development, including infrastructure-as-code and integrated pipelines
Computing: In the large organisations you work with, what have been the big changes you've seen with DevOps over the last few years and how would you characterise where we are now? Graham Zabel: It...
More on DevOps
The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part three: the formal review
Formal reviews are often left by the wayside, but without them annoying defects can become crippling bugs, warns Mark Wilson
KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Amsterdam postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
Coronavirus outbreak means Amsterdam event is postponed until the summer while Shanghai conference is cancelled
The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part two: documentation
Not many people love documentation, but it's an essential element of any project. However, too much is just as bad as too little, warns Mark Wilson
The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part one: the contract review
Each week, QA specialist Mark Wilson will spell out his top-ten tenets for Quality Assurance - the fundamental things you need to do to build better IT systems