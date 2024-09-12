What is the future of IT leadership?

Jeremy is an experienced fractional CIO with more than 20 years of experience in companies from start-ups to global market leaders.

As well as his direct IT work, Jeremy frequently advises leaders without IT experience, but who nevertheless find themselves overseeing IT: C-suite leaders, VPs of operations, finance directors and anyone else who wears the IT hat.

He's also passionate on the topic of burnout, an area where he has personal experience.

Not only does this mean Jeremy has a deep working knowledge of tech, but that he combines it with top-class corporate communication: an important skill for today's IT leader.

At the IT Leaders Summit in London next week, Jeremy will speak about how IT and IT leadership is changing: from an inward-looking department to one that has taken its rightful place at the heart of the business. He will discuss the strategies and skills a successful IT leader needs today, and those they'll need to continue that success into the future.

Jeremy's is just one of the important sessions at the IT Leaders Summit, which also include research into IT trends; panels on AI's impact on the jobs market and data protection in the modern era; and a guest speaker from the National Cybersecurity Centre discussing cyber trends and innovations for 2025 and beyond.

IT leaders can't afford to miss this fantastic – and free – event on the 18th September.