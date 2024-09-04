Why do you need an AI PC strategy?

And how do you accelerate it once you have one?

clock • 2 min read
Join us for the next Deskflix episode on Wednesday 25th September

AI is no longer just a buzzword; it's here, and it's set to change everything.

Artificial intelligence is a valuable business opportunity, offering opportunities and risks that can't be ignored. That's where the next episode of our free virtual event series, Deskflix, comes into play.

Computing will be hosting this episode in collaboration with industry pioneers Intel and Dell Technologies, supported by exclusive research from The Channel Company.

Deskflix has established itself as a platform for in-depth discussions on emerging technologies. This episode will continue the tradition with a focus on AI-driven advancements in personal computing. It will provide valuable insights into the integration of AI into PC systems, addressing current trends, opportunities, risks and more.

Attendance is free and open to all IT decision-makers keen to on staying at the forefront of AI innovation, with intentions of transforming and advancing their business operations.

You can expect an insightful panel discussion featuring experts from Intel and Dell Technologies. Here, they will delve into the transition to AI PCs, their business applications, and the challenges and opportunities they present.

The event also features an exclusive executive interview with Intel's Josh Newman, who will discuss the transformative potential of AI-powered PCs, some real-world use cases and a sneak peek at what's next for Intel - which owns about 80% of the AI chip market. 

Key topics include:

  • AI PC hardware and platform considerations
  • Current end user opinions and plans
  • Advantages of local AI capabilities
  • Core value today vs future opportunity
  • Device portfolio and sustainability considerations
  • Privacy and security
  • Cost vs benefits
  • Effects on end user endpoint estate refresh plans, including Windows 11 adoption

Win big

In addition to the above, the day concludes with a quiz where attendees can put their new AI knowledge to the test, with a chance to win a Dell laptop worth over £1,000.

Register for free here to secure your place. Don't miss this opportunity to engage with leading experts and gain a comprehensive understanding of AI's role in the future of personal computing.

We look forward to welcoming you on the day to an event of enlightening discussions and actionable insights. For further enquiries, please contact us on [email protected].

