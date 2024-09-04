Why do you need an AI PC strategy?

AI is no longer just a buzzword; it's here, and it's set to change everything.

Artificial intelligence is a valuable business opportunity, offering opportunities and risks that can't be ignored. That's where the next episode of our free virtual event series, Deskflix, comes into play.

Computing will be hosting this episode in collaboration with industry pioneers Intel and Dell Technologies, supported by exclusive research from The Channel Company.

Deskflix has established itself as a platform for in-depth discussions on emerging technologies. This episode will continue the tradition with a focus on AI-driven advancements in personal computing. It will provide valuable insights into the integration of AI into PC systems, addressing current trends, opportunities, risks and more.

Attendance is free and open to all IT decision-makers keen to on staying at the forefront of AI innovation, with intentions of transforming and advancing their business operations.

You can expect an insightful panel discussion featuring experts from Intel and Dell Technologies. Here, they will delve into the transition to AI PCs, their business applications, and the challenges and opportunities they present.

The event also features an exclusive executive interview with Intel's Josh Newman, who will discuss the transformative potential of AI-powered PCs, some real-world use cases and a sneak peek at what's next for Intel - which owns about 80% of the AI chip market.

Key topics include:

AI PC hardware and platform considerations

Current end user opinions and plans

Advantages of local AI capabilities

Core value today vs future opportunity

Device portfolio and sustainability considerations

Privacy and security

Cost vs benefits

Effects on end user endpoint estate refresh plans, including Windows 11 adoption

Win big

In addition to the above, the day concludes with a quiz where attendees can put their new AI knowledge to the test, with a chance to win a Dell laptop worth over £1,000.

